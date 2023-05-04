EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Reverses Gains After ECB Policy Meeting

The Federal Reserve suggested it might pause its aggressive tightening cycle. The rate differential gap between the US and Europe is closing. The probability that the Fed will start reducing rates in June is currently slightly higher than 10%. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The dollar was weak on Thursday after the Fed suggested it might pause its aggressive tightening cycle. However, the Euro gave up some gains after rising by 0.57% on Wednesday. –Are you interested to learn more about Islamic forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- The rate differential gap between the US and Europe is closing as markets price in ECB hike more than the Fed. This has been helping European currencies recently. Wednesday’s interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve may have been the final in a historic string of increases. It began a new chapter in managing the post-pandemic economic recovery. As expected, the Fed increased rates to the 5.00%-5.25% range. However, it did so without using language in its policy statement that said it “anticipates” additional rate hikes. The Fed has steered markets away from the probability of rate cuts this year. However, markets are still pricing them in. The Fed’s probability of reducing rates in June is slightly higher than 10%. Later in the day, the European Central Bank will deliver its rate decision. Although there is a chance of a larger 50bps increase, market positioning is for a 25bps increase. Additionally, traders will closely monitor the ECB’s statement and President Christine Lagarde’s press conference for clues about the future course of interest rates. Markets currently believe that the ECB has not yet finished raising rates. EUR/USD key events today EUR/USD traders will focus on the ECB monetary policy meeting. After the meeting, they will also pay attention to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical outlook: Bears show some strength at 1.1050 key level EUR/USD technical outlook chart The bias in the 4-hour chart is bullish because the price trades above the 30-SMA and the RSI above 50, all signs that bulls are stronger. However, Bears have also shown some strength by making a large candle. Bulls had broken above the 1.1050 resistance level, but bears came in to reverse the breakout. –Are you interested to learn more about Thailand forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- If bulls cannot trade above 1.1050, the price might fall further and break below the 30-SMA. A break below the SMA would mean a shift in sentiment and a retest of the 1.0949 support level. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.