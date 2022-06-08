EUR/USD Outlook Remains Undecided at 1.0700 Before ECB Meeting

The risk of recession for many countries has grown, as announced by the World Bank. Janet Yellen expects inflation in the US to remain high. EUR/USD is consolidating in the charts. The EUR/USD outlook remains neutral even though it closed slightly higher on Tuesday, though on a largely undecided candle with large wick. The wicks show there was a lot of activity in the market, but there was indecision at the end. The pair is pushing lower on Wednesday morning. -Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details- There was panic in the markets after the World Bank dropped its global growth forecast to 2.9% for 2022. The bank went on to say that the Ukraine war had made the damage from the pandemic worse, and many countries now faced recession. At the same time, Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, told senators that she expected inflation to stay high and predicted an increase in the Biden administration’s 4.7% inflation forecast. This news gave the dollar strength against the euro. All eyes are on the ECB meeting tomorrow, and markets are expecting the bank to start working towards rapid rate hikes. EUR/USD key events today EUR/USD investors will be paying attention to GDP data for the Euro Area, which they expect to hold at the previous values. There will be the weekly crude oil inventory data from the US, which will show the state of demand in the country. However, these releases might not be enough to push the EUR/USD out of its current consolidation as investors wait for tomorrow’s ECB meeting. Some wonder whether the ECB could surprise the markets, and investors are likely to remain undecided until then. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical outlook: Bears attempting a break of the range The 4-hour chart shows the price is trapped in a sideways move between the 1.0750 and 1.0650 levels. The pair is chopping through the 30-SMA, showing indecision in the markets. Bulls and bears are testing each other to see who emerges victorious. -Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details- A victor will be chosen when the price breaks out of the current range. A break above 1.0750 would be a win for the bulls, and they could push the price to 0.0850. A break below 1.0650, on the other hand, would be a win for the bears, and they could push the price to 1.0550. Bears are in charge in the short-term as RSI trades below the 50 level within the range. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.