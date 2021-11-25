EUR/USD Outlook Unchanged Despite a Surge Above 1.1200

Despite rising above 1.1200, EUR/USD is vulnerable. EUR/USD will continue to be undermined by Hawkish Fed and European covid curbs. While the 4-hour chart is below the 20-SMA, downside risks remain intact. The EUR/USD outlook remains neutral to bearish despite the mild gains in the Asian session. The Greenback remains strong across the board in a broad trend. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- Despite its sustained rebound from 2021 lows of 1.1186, EUR/USD is now above 1.1200. Despite a cautious sentiment after Thanksgiving, the US dollar is falling along with US bond yields. European restrictions and political divergences are expected to keep the euro under pressure in the run-up to the ECB minutes and speeches by several ECB politicians, including President Christine Lagarde. A government spokesman warned the country’s Covid-19 incidence is expected to rise to 200 in the coming days after Austria announced nationwide isolation last week. Germany is reportedly planning on tightening Covid-19 restrictions and may even opt for full isolation thanks to the daily record infections and increasing pressure on hospitals. Dollar prices will likely remain supported by Fed spokeswoman Mary Daly’s restrictive remarks combined with the Fed’s protocol, which favors faster throttling and earlier rate hikes. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical outlook: Bulls lack follow-through The EUR/USD price gained slightly above the 1.1200 mark. However, the selling volume for the previous few bars suggests that the up wave will be minor and won’t find any follow-through momentum. Hence, we expect the upside to be strong resistance around the 20-period SMA on the 4-hour chart near the 1.1240 area. Furthermore, further resistance is seen around the 1.1300 handle. –Are you interested to learn more about automated forex trading? Check our detailed guide- On the flip side, if the bearish sentiment resumes, we may see a deeper correction towards the 1.1000 level as the greenback strength remains unabated. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.