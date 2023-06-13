EUR/USD Price Analysis: Climbs on Improved German ZEW Data

There was an unexpected improvement in German investor morale for June.

Europe’s largest economy slipped into recession in the first quarter of this year.

The US consumer price inflation data could impact the Fed’s policy meeting.

Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. On Tuesday, the ZEW economic research institute reported an unexpected June improvement in German investor confidence. However, the institute cautioned about the persistent challenges export-focused sectors face in the weak global economy.

–Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The economic sentiment index from the institute remained in negative territory at -8.5 points, up from -10.7 points in May. This improvement followed three consecutive months of decline. Still, Germany grapples with ongoing economic difficulties, having initially managed to ward off the feared energy crunch in winter 2022/23.

Notably, Europe’s largest economy slipped into recession in the first quarter of this year due to a combination of factors. These included reduced spending by consumers impacted by inflation and the sudden halt of Russian energy imports following the invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, investors eagerly awaited US inflation data, causing a slight decline in the dollar on Tuesday. The US consumer price inflation data release could impact the Fed’s policy meeting.

According to Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, the dollar’s decrease is partly due to the market being “priced for a pause” by the Fed.

In May, the Fed raised its target rate range to 5% to 5.25%, but traders believe there is a 77% probability that the Fed will keep rates steady this week. Moreover, there is a high chance another 25 basis point hike will occur in July.

EUR/USD key events today

Investors eagerly await the US inflation report that will give more clues on the Fed’s next step. Economists expect a decline in headline inflation, with core inflation remaining elevated.

EUR/USD technical price analysis: Bulls break above 1.0785 and eye 1.0825.

After a long struggle, the EUR/USD finally broke above the 1.0785 resistance level to make a higher high in the bullish trend. The bullish bias is strong, with the price far above the 30-SMA and the RSI near the overbought region.

–Are you interested to learn more about automated trading? Check our detailed guide-

Moreover, after the break above 1.0785, bulls will look to retest the next resistance level at 1.0825. A bullish bias will remain if the price stays above the 30-SMA resistance and the RSI above 50.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal