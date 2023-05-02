EUR/USD Price Analysis: EU Inflation Rises, Core Inflation Falls

Inflation in the Eurozone increased last month. The Eurozone experienced a surprise slowing in underlying price growth. Eurozone credit demand declined significantly. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish. Inflation in the Eurozone increased last month. However, there was a surprise slowdown in underlying price growth. This slowdown strengthens the case for a lower interest rate increase at Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting. –Are you interested to learn more about Islamic forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Even though inflation has decreased significantly from double-digit readings at the end of last year, it is still far too high. The high inflation necessitates another rate increase, the size of which is still up for debate. Policymakers at the ECB cannot decide between a move of 25 and 50 basis points. The overall price growth across the 20 countries that use the euro currency increased to 7.0% in April from 6.9% a month earlier. This value was in line with what economists predicted. However, the focus has been on core or underlying inflation in recent months. Inflation fell to 7.3% from 7.5% when volatile fuel and food costs were excluded. An even more restricted gauge that excludes alcohol and tobacco slowed to 5.6% from 5.7%. It fell short of estimates for 5.7%, marking the first decline since last June. At the same time, the ECB’s quarterly bank lending survey revealed an unusually big decline in credit demand. This report supported the argument for a smaller rate hike. The ECB increased interest rates by at least 50 basis points at its previous six meetings. Investors expect the ECB’s current 3% deposit rate to reach approximately 3.75% by the end of summer. EUR/USD key events today Investors will focus on the US, which will release a jobs report. The report will show the number of open positions for employment in the country. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD technical price analysis: Bears challenging the 1.0949 support level EUR/USD technical price analysis chart The EUR/USD is falling in the 4-hour chart after failing to break above the 1.1050 resistance level. The price was strongly rejected above this level, allowing bears to take over by breaking below the 30-SMA. The RSI also crossed below 50, indicating a shift in sentiment. –Are you interested to learn more about Thailand forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- After the shift in sentiment, bears took the lead. The price is now approaching the 1.0949 key support level. We might see it pause or pull back at this level. However, we might also see a break below since bears show strength. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.