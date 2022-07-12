EUR/USD Price at Parity, US Dollar Posting Higher Highs

The EUR/USD pair maintains a bearish bias despite temporary rebounds. The 1.0000 psychological level could stop the sell-off. Stabilizing below the S1 could announce more declines. The EUR/USD price accelerated its sell-off as the Dollar Index resumed its upwards movement. It was traded at 1.0005 at the time of writing, and it seems heavy as the DXY is strongly bullish. The currency pair dropped as much as 0.9999 registering a new lower low. It has dropped below parity, but it remains to see how it will react after reaching the 1.0000 key level. –Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide- Technically, after its massive drop, we cannot exclude a temporary rebound. The rate could come back to test and retest the near-term resistance levels before coming back down. Fundamentally, the USD dominates the currency market as the FED is expected to hike rates again in the July meeting. A 50bps or a 75bps increase is expected as the high inflationary pressure. Today, the Euro took a hit from the Euro-zone ZEW Economic Sentiment, which came in at -51.1 points below -39.0 points expected and compared to -28.0 in the previous reporting period. Also, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped unexpectedly lower from -28.0 to -53.8 points below -40.6 estimates. Later, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism is expected at 40.3 points. Tomorrow, the US CPI and the Core CPI are seen as high-impact events and could really shake the markets. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Extending bearish momentum to parity The EUR/USD pair extended its sell-off after testing and retesting the 1.0182 resistance level. It has dropped below the weekly S1 (1.0020) but failed to reach the first warning line (wl1), which stands as a dynamic support. The 1.000 psychological level represents a major downside obstacle, so we cannot exclude a rebound from around parity. –Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide- Still, the bias remains bearish as long as it stays below the lower median line (LML). This line stands as a dynamic resistance. A temporary rebound could bring new selling opportunities. The 1.0071 former low is seen as static resistance. Only stabilizing below the weekly S1 (1.0020) could signal more declines towards fresh new lows. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.