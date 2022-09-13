EUR/USD Price Bounces off 1.1013, Rallying Ahead of US CPI

The EUR/USD pair remains bullish after ending its temporary correction. Consolidating above the R1 may signal further growth. 0200 stands as a potential target. The EUR/USD price turned to the upside again after ending yesterday’s mild drop. The pair is trading at 1.0153 at the time of writing. It seems determined to rally further. -If you are interested in knowing about ETF brokers, then read our guidelines to get started- In the short term, the bias remains bullish as the US dollar is in a corrective phase. Still, it remains to see how it will react as the US inflation data could shake the markets. As you already know, the US Consumer Price Index is expected to report a 0.1% drop in August versus the 0.0% growth in July, while the Core CPI may report a 0.3% growth in the last month versus the 0.3% growth in the previous reporting period. Unfortunately for the Euro, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment came in at -61.9 points versus -59.4 points, while the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment was reported at -60.7 points compared to -57.9 forecasts. In addition, the German Final CPI and the Italy Quarterly Unemployment Rate came in line with expectations. Tomorrow, the PPI and the Core PPI could bring life to the EUR/USD pair, while on Thursday, the US retail sales could have a big impact. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Uptrend channel Technically, the currency pair retreated a little after its strong rally. It tested the 1.0113, which is strong support for now. The price escaped from a minor flag pattern signaling a new bullish momentum. -Are you looking for high leveraged forex brokers? Take a look at our detailed guideline to get started- Now, it has jumped above the weekly R1 (1.0150), representing stiff resistance. Stabilizing above this broken obstacle may signal further growth towards 1.0197, yesterday’s high, and up to the 1.0200 psychological level. The channel’s upside line and the weekly R2 (1.0260) also represent upside obstacles. The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the ascending trendline. Its failure to reach and retest the uptrend line signaled strong upside pressure. Consolidating above the R1 could attract more buyers. Still, as long as the fundamentals will move the market, you must be careful. Anything could happen after the US inflation data is released. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.