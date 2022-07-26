EUR/USD Price Continues Downside Below 1.0129 amid USD Rally

The EUR/USD pair signaled that the leg higher ended. A new lower low could activate more declines. The FOMC could shake the markets tomorrow. As the Dollar Index rebounded, the EUR/USD price crashed in the short term. The greenback took the lead, but we need strong confirmation before going short on the EUR/USD pair. –Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide- As you already know from my analyses, the DXY was in a corrective phase after its strong rally. Technically, the currency pair developed a swing higher. It has rebounded after its massive drop. The price action signaled exhausted buyers already, so we cannot exclude a downside movement. Still, technically, the price is located above strong downside obstacles. The price moves sideways. That’s why we need to wait for confirmation before taking action. Fundamentally, the German Ifo Business Climate and the Belgian NBB Business Climate came in worse than expected yesterday. Today, the US HPI rose by 1.4%, less than 1.5% expected, while the S&P/CS Composite-20HPI came in at 20.5%, matching expectations. Later, the CB Consumer Confidence is expected to drop from 98.7 to 97.3 points. This could be bad for the USD. In addition, the Richmond Manufacturing Index could be reported at -13 points versus -11 points in the previous reporting period, while the New Home Sales indicator may drop from 696K to 663K. As you already know, the FOMC could bring high volatility and sharp movements tomorrow. That’s why you need to be careful. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Range formation The EUR/USD pair was trapped between 1.0269 and 1.0155 levels. It has escaped from this range pattern but found support on the 1.0129 and the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (LML). –Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide- The sell-off was stopped by the confluence area formed between these downside obstacles. It has rebounded and could test the 1.0155 static resistance. Its failure to make a new higher high signaled that the buyers were exhausted and that the sellers could retake the lead. A new lower low, a valid breakdown through the confluence area, may announce more declines. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.