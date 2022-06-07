EUR/USD Price Drops as DXY Rallies, 1.0641 Critical Support to Hold

The EUR/USD pair could bring new trading opportunities after escaping from the current range. A new lower low activates more declines. DXY’s further growth should push the USD higher versus its rivals. The EUR/USD price drops as the Dollar Index managed to jump higher and erase its minor losses. The pair is trading around 1.0660 at the time of writing. It seems vulnerable to slide further. DXY’s further growth should force the USD to appreciate versus its rivals. -Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details- The greenback started to dominate the currency market after the US Non-Farm Employment Change publication. The NFP came in at 390K in May versus 325K expected, which was good for the USD. The dollar rallied in the short term even if the Average Hourly Earnings and the Unemployment Rate came in worse than expected. Today, the USD received a helping hand from the US Trade Balance. The economic indicator came in at -87.1B versus -89.6B estimates compared to -109.8B in the previous reporting period. On the other hand, the German Factory Orders punished the EUR, which reported a 2.7% fall even if the traders expected a 0.4% growth. Later, the Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks could bring more action. Fundamentally, the US inflation data and the ECB could shake the markets at the end of the week. These high-impact events could change the sentiment. That’s why you have to be careful. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Range pattern As you can see on the 1-hour chart, the EUR/USD pair is trapped between 1.0641 and 1.0786 levels. The short-term rebound was stopped by the 1.0757 key resistance. Now, the price has almost reached 1.0641 critical support. -Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details- A valid breakdown through this level could open the door for a larger downside movement. A new lower low could bring more sellers into the game. Still, we’ll have to wait to see how the rate will react around this level. False breakdowns could signal a new upside momentum. Technically, the EUR/USD pair signaled that the swing higher ended after failing to stabilize above 1.0757 and after breaking below the up trendline. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.