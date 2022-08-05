EUR/USD Price Loses Altitude Ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls

The EUR/USD pair continues to move sideways. A valid breakout could bring new opportunities. A new higher high activated an upside continuation. False breakouts may announce a new sell-off. The EUR/USD price was trading in the red at 1.0224 at the time of writing. After its strong rally, a temporary drop was natural. It could come back to test the critical demand zone. –Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- The price drops as the Dollar Index has managed to rebound after its sell-off. As you already know, the currency pair continues to move sideways, so only a valid breakout from this pattern could bring new trading opportunities. Today, the fundamentals will drive the markets. That’s why you need to be careful. The Non-Farm Employment Change could be reported at 250K in July versus 372K in June. In addition, the Unemployment Rate could remain steady at 3.6%, while the Average Hourly Earnings may report a 0.3% growth. The German Industrial Production rose by 0.4% earlier even if the specialists expected a 0.4% drop. In addition, the French Industrial Production and French Prelim Private Payrolls also came in better than expected. Unfortunately for the Euro, the French Trade Balance and the Italian Industrial Production reported worse than expected economic figures. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Broad range The EUR/USD pair rallied in the short term but failed to approach the 1.0269 key level. It has failed to stay above 1.0234, signaling that it could come back to retest the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML). –Are you interested to learn more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- After failing to reach the 1.0119 static support, the currency pair signaled that the sellers were exhausted and that the bulls could take the lead. In the short term, it could continue to move sideways. Still, the high-impact US economic data could force the pair to escape this significant range pattern. A valid breakout through the 1.0269 and a new higher high could activate further growth. On the other hand, failing to reach this key resistance of registering only false breakouts could announce a new sell-off. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.