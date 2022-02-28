EUR/USD Price Recovery Remains Shallow, Rejecting from 1.1231

The EUR/USD pair maintains a bearish bias if it stays under the downtrend line. The currency pair could come back down if it fails to close the gap down. A bearish pattern around the downtrend line could announce a new leg down. The EUR/USD price loses altitude after reaching the 1.1231 level. The currency pair opened the day with a huge gap down. –Are you interested in learning more about managed forex accounts? Check our detailed guide- The price tried to close it, but the sellers are still strong, signaling a potential deeper drop. As you already know, the US economic data came in better than expected on Friday. Still, geopolitical tensions have a big impact on the financial markets. Today, the Spanish Flash CPI rose by 7.4% exceeding 7.1% estimates. On the other hand, the US Goods Trade Balance was reported at -107.6B, far below -99.6B expected and compared to -100.5B in the previous reporting period. The US data came in mixed as the Prelim Wholesale Inventories rose by 0.8% compared to 1.3% forecasts which are good for the USD. Later, the Chicago PMI could bring more action. The economic indicator could drop from 65.2 to 62.1 points. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! DXY Price technical analysis: Correction to continue The Dollar Index dropped, but this could be only a temporary drop. DXY could try to retest the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML) before turning to the upside again. A temporary retreat was expected after the previous swing higher in the short term. Technically, the correction seems over. The upper median line (UML) and the weekly pivot point of 96.65 represent downside obstacles. –Are you interested in learning more about crypto brokers? Check our detailed guide- EUR/USD price technical analysis: Bearish bias The EUR/USD pair found support on the 1.1121 and the descending pitchfork’s median line (ml) and is now fighting hard to close the gap down. The next major upside obstacle is represented by the weekly pivot point of 1.1256. If the rate fails to close the gap, the bias remains bearish. Actually, the rebound could be only a temporary one. The EUR/USD pair could drop again if it stays below the downtrend line. A short-term sideways movement could announce a new distribution pattern. Still, only a false breakout above the immediate resistance levels. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.