EUR/USD Price Regains Above 1.1000 Despite Downbeat German Data

The EUR/USD is trading above the 1.1000 level with a decent gain. On Tuesday, the dollar extended its downward trend. Germany's GfK consumer climate index fell to -15.5 in April. EUR/USD rallied to a 2-day high near 1.1020 on Tuesday as sentiment on the single currency improved. On Tuesday, the EUR/USD price is up for the second consecutive session, convincingly trying to break through the 1.1000 level. –Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Greenback pares gains As the dollar resumes its proposed bias, the pair can rally from Monday's lows around 1.0940 amid a modest improvement in risk mix and a resumption of the uptrend in German 10-year bond yields, which are approaching 0.65% for the first time since May 2018. Russia's aggression to continue In the meantime, Russian and Ukrainian officials will meet again in Turkey today amid renewed hopes for a possible negotiated settlement to Ukraine's military conflict. GfK's consumer confidence index fell to -15.5 in April in the domestic market. Across the pond, the Conference Board will measure consumer confidence, housing data, and a speech by Fed's J. William. What's next to watch for EUR/USD price analysis? In a reaction to the weakening dollar, the EUR/USD partially recovers its recent weakness. Likely, rumors that the ECB will initiate a new economic cycle will fuel periodic spurts in euro strength later this year. In contrast, higher yields in Germany, higher inflation, a decent pace of economic recovery, and benign results will also support fundamentals in the region. Other than that, US NFP figures will remain the key event to watch this week. We expect weaker figures amid inflation pressure and war fears. EUR/USD price technical analysis: Bulls in charge above 1.1000 The EUR/USD price fell in the Asian session around 1.0970 area but found some subsequent buying and managed to jump above the key 1.1000 mark. The 4-hour chart shows a widespread up bar with a high volume closing above the 100-period SMA. Meanwhile, the 20 and 50 SMAs are making a bullish crossover. –Are you interested in learning more about social trading platforms? Check our detailed guide- If the pair finds acceptance above the 1.1000 level, it will head towards 1.1080 ahead of 1.1135, the previous swing high. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.