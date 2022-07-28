EUR/USD Price Sell-off Stopped By 1.0119, New Rally in Play After Fed

Escaping from the current range could bring new opportunities. A new lower low activates more declines. The bias remains bearish despite temporary rebounds. The EUR/USD price plunged after reaching the 1.0234 level in the morning. It was trading at the 1.0154 level at the time of writing. It continues to move sideways in the short term. –Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide- Surprisingly or not, the currency pair rallied after the FOMC even if the FED increased the Federal Funds Rate by 75bps as expected. Further rate hikes are expected in the next monetary policy meetings. Technically, the bias remains bearish, and a larger rebound is far from being confirmed. Today, the Spanish Unemployment Rate came in better than expected. The indicator was reported at 12.5% versus 13.2% expected. This could be good for the Euro. On the other hand, the US economic data came in mixed. Unfortunately for the USD, the Advance GDP reported a 0.9% drop even if the specialists expected a 0.4% growth. After a 1.6% drop in the previous reporting period, the indicator remains deep in the negative territory. In addition, the Unemployment Claims came in at 256K in the last week versus 253K expected, while the Advance GDP Price Index rose by 8.7%, beating the 7.9% estimates. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Ranging pattern Technically, the currency pair is trapped between the 1.0119 and 1.0269 levels. The false breakdowns from this pattern could signal that the sellers are exhausted and that the price could come back higher in the short term. The descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML) represents a dynamic resistance, while the 1.0269 stands as a static resistance. On the downside, the weekly S1 (1.01) stands as static support. –Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide- In the short term, it could continue to move sideways. A new lower low or higher high could bring new trading opportunities. It remains to be seen what will happen as the rate failed to approach and reach the former highs in the previous attempts, indicating exhausted buyers. In my opinion, a new lower low could activate more declines. A more significant downside movement could be confirmed only by a valid breakdown below the median line (ML). Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.