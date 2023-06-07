EUR/USD Price Staying Bearish Around 1.07, Eying Key Data

The EUR/USD pair maintains a bearish bias despite temporary rebounds. The BOC could have a big impact on the USD today. A valid breakout through the upper median line (uml) activates a larger rebound. The EUR/USD price rebounded in the last hours. The pair is now trading at 1.0693 at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish despite temporary rebounds or range movements. –Are you interested in learning more about copy trading platforms? Check our detailed guide- The currency pair crashed yesterday as the German Factory Orders reported a 0.4% drop versus the 2.7% growth estimated. The Eurozone Retail Sales reported only a 0.0% growth compared to the 0.2% growth forecasted. Today, German Industrial Production registered a 0.3% growth compared to the 0.7% growth forecasted. Furthermore, French Trade Balance and Italian Retail Sales also came in worse than expected. Later, the US Trade Balance is expected to be -75.8B compared to -64.2 B. Still, the BOC is seen as the most important even today. The Overnight Rate is expected to remain at 4.50%. The BOC Rate Statement should have an impact on the USD as well. Tomorrow, the US Unemployment Claims and the Eurozone Revised GDP could have an impact. Positive US data during the week could help the greenback to resume its appreciation versus the other major currencies. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD Price Technical Analysis: Retesting key zone EUR/USD price chart Technically, the EUR/USD pair stabilized below the 61.8% (1.0737) retracement level, signaling a downside reversal in the medium to the long term. –Are you interested in learning more about scalping forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Now, the pair has failed to return toward the lower low of 1.0635, signaling exhausted sellers. It could test and retest the immediate resistance levels in the short term before going down again. The weekly pivot point of 1.0710 and the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml) represent upside obstacles. The currency pair could extend its downside movement if it stays below these resistance levels. Only a valid breakout through these levels may announce a larger rebound. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns EUR/USD Daily share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.