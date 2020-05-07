EUR/USD: Six Reasons To Be Bearish EUR/USD – BofA

EUR/USD continues to lose ground and has fallen below the 1.08 level. What is the outlook for the pair in the coming months?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Bank of America Global Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and outlines 6 key reasons for staying structurally bearish on the pair over the coming months targeting a move towards 1.02.

“Though EURUSD is undervalued by about 10%, according to our estimates, we see it weakening further in the rest of the year. We forecast EURUSD at 1.02-1.05, with risks to the downside.

We expect EURUSD to weaken in the months ahead, given: a weaker global outlook, a more severe Eurozone recession, a weaker Eurozone macro policy response, periphery sovereign risks, low oil prices, and a long EUR market position,” BofA argues.

We would be wrong and EURUSD would strengthen if a cure or vaccine for COVID-19 were to be found soon, as the global outlook would improve substantially, or if the Europeans were to mutualize a substantial part of the increase in the government debt–through a Eurobond/Corona bond–but this seems unlikely,” BofA adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.