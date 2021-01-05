Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/USD: Staying Bullish EUR/USD & Risky Assets Into The Start Of The Year – Nordea

EUR/USD: Staying Bullish EUR/USD & Risky Assets Into The Start Of The Year – Nordea

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the outlook for EUR/USD into the start of 2021?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Nordea Research adopts a medium-term bullish bias on EUR/USD into the start of the year.

“We are about to enter the Year of the Ox, at least according to the Chinese Zodiac calendar. That is probably as Oxish (or Bullish) as it gets, and Chinese stimulus patterns still hint of an extraordinarily strong H1-2021, while we are a bit more in doubt about H2,” Nordea notes.

We accordingly remain upbeat on EUR/USD, EM FX and risk assets in general into the start of this year and we don’t really want to question this narrative until the recovery is strong enough for both fiscal and monetary administrations to consider removing the foot from the QE/stimulus-pedal,” Nordea adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.