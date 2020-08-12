EUR/USD: Staying Core Bullish; A Lengthier Consolidation Phase N-Term – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD is putting pressure on the 1.19 level. What is the technical outlook for the pair?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Suisse discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and flags a scope for a lengthier consolidation phase in the near-term.

“Although our medium-term outlook stays bullish, we continue to look for a lengthier consolidation phase before the core uptrend resumes, and we may be potentially even seeing the formation of a “double top”.

Resistance is seen at 1.1818 initially, with a break above 1.1851 needed to clear the way for a retest of 1.1916/26. Above here can reassert the uptrend with resistance seen next at 1.1997 then what should be tougher initial resistance at 1.2145/55,” CS notes.

“Near-term support moves to 1.1755, then the 13-day average and price support at 1.1738/21 which we look to try and hold to define the lower end of a high-level range. Below 1.1699/97 though would see a “double top” established to warn of a more concerted setback with support then seen next at 1.1630/22 – the 38.2% retracement of the rally from late June,” CS adds.

sign up to eFXplus . For lots more FX trades from major banks,

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.