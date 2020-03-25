EUR/USD: Still Targeting 1.05 N-Term; USD/JPY: May Start Peaking – Danske

The U.S. dollar continues to record strong gains against its major rivals. What is the near-term outlook for EUR/USD and USD/JPY?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Danske Research still targets 1.05 in EUR/USD in the near-term, while expects USD/JPY to start peaking.

“More active use of balance sheets has been a common denominator as central banks have stepped up to the tremendous financial challenge that COVID-19 is proving on top of the human tragedy it represents. Near term, relative-rate moves have been side-lined and gyrations in risk assets such as equities, credit and commodities have come to rule FX,” Danske notes.

“EUR/USD – We now target 1.05 short term; US fiscal stimulus and improving risk/credit/funding sentiment are key upside risks…USD/JPY – Broad dollar strength is still ruling, but cross may be peaking,” Danske adds.

