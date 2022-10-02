EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR doom likely to continue, Eying US NFP

Europe inflation enters double digits for September. Energy crises in Europe continue to falter the overall economy. ECB policy meeting and US NFP will be the focus next week. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bearish, as economic turmoil will likely grapple the European continent. The see-saw continued The EUR/USD pair began the week on the back foot, plunging to a new 22-year low of 0.9535 before reversing course mid-week to make significant gains and then resting around the 0.9780 level. –Are you interested to learn more about AI trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- US government bond rates plunged around 20 basis points as US indices fell to new 2022 lows. As a result of the declining rates, the overbought dollar began to plummet. Next week’s key events for EUR/USD According to preliminary figures, inflation in the Eurozone hit 10% and a new record high in September. The negative impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine continue to weigh heavily on European economies. The most recent price increase was driven by electricity, which is now 40.8% more expensive than it was in the same month last year. The new Eurozone inflation data will also likely pressure the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates further. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stated earlier this week that winter energy outages may force several nations across Europe, including Germany, into “a full-year recession in 2023.” The annual inflation rate in the United States fell for the second month to 8.3% in August 2022, the lowest in four months, from 8.5% in July but above market expectations of 8.1%. More than expected, inflation encouraged risk-averse trade, pushing the stock market down and yields up, allowing the USD to rebound further ahead of the weekly close. –Are you interested to learn more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: The bearish momentum stays intact EUR/USD traded up on Friday and hit the 0.9853 level before closing the week at 0.98016. The pair is way below its 20-day moving average on the daily chart, and the RSI is above the 40 level. EUR/USD is now hitting the 0.9853 level. A fall below 0.9685 can bring the pair towards the 0.9600 support level. If the pair dips below this level, it will move to the next support level at 0.9536, the level it reached on September 28. On the upside, the pair can reach the next resistance level, around 0.9907. A break over 1.0050 will pave the door for a test of the following resistance level of 1.0187. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Forecast share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.