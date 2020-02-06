Latest
EW Analysis: Bitcoin Can Be Finishing A Five-Wave Cycle

BITCOIN (BTCUSD) is approaching very important and psychological 10k target area and what is very interesting is that from the Elliott wave perspective, it is clearly finishing five waves up, which means that we have to be aware of limited upside and a potential bearish reversal into a deeper and a higher degree correction. The main reason for a potential decline can be also seen in the GBTC (Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust) chart in which we see a completed leading diagonal from the lows. All that being said, due to a five-wave rally from the lows, the Crypto market can be bullish confirmed, but now when it is approaching an important target with five waves, we just have to watch out for corrective declines before the uptrend resumes.

BTCUSD and GBTC ( Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust) charts, 1h + 4h

Trade well,

The EW-Forecast team

Grega Horvat Grega is based in Slovenia and has been involved in markets since 2003. He is the owner of Ew-Forecast, but before that he was working for Capital Forex Group and TheLFB.com. His feature articles have been published on FXstreet.com, Thestreet.com, Action forex, Forex TV, Istockanalyst, ForexFactory, Fxtraders.eu, Insidefutures.com, etc. He recently won the award on FXStreet.com for Best Forex Analysis in 2016.