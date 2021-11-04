Financial Services PR & Marketing Agency FinancePR.com Launches 

FinancePR.com has launched a new financial PR firm for the Fintech and financial services industry.



FinancePR.com was founded by a team that together combine many years of experience working in the financial marketing industry.

FinancePR.com provides financial and fintech marketing services for the following solutions:



Financial PR distribution

Media and journalist outreach

Performance marketing campaigns

Sponsored advertorials and news features

Interview pitches with co-founders and CEOs

Banner ads on our partner network

Social media and influencer marketing

SEO marketing

Typical clients of FinancePR.com will include Fintech startups, Neobanks, Blockchain companies, Stock Apps, Robo Advisors, ETF providers, Wealth Management platforms and more.



FinancePR.com aims to provide industry-leading results and outreach for financial services and fintech startups. Previous PR campaigns and case studies include articles published in the Financial Times, Business Insider, Nasdaq, ETFTrends, Yahoo Finance and more.

Previous clients that the team has run campaigns with include major fintech brands such as eToro, Capital.com, Revolut and Binance.com.

Fintech PR services available for a range of languages and countries

PR and marketing campaigns will be available in a range of languages and countries, including UK, USA, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Scandinavia and more.

Adam Grunwerg, co-founder of FinancePR.com, commenting on the announcement said: “We’re very excited to launch and expand our financial marketing services offering to the public. We have years of experience running performance marketing and PR campaigns in-house. Now we will be providing these services to the world’s largest brands.”



He continued: “The financial services and fintech market is growing faster than ever with products such as ETFs, Robo Advisors, Neo Banks and Blockchain products changing the shape of the industry.

“We wanted to provide a dedicated service for these products and connect them with leading publishers, media and news outlets. We feel that current agencies dedicated to this industry are limited and wanted to provide an industry leading solution.”

About FinancePR.com

Launched in 2021, FinancePR.com is a financial services PR and marketing agency dedicated to the growing Fintech and financial services industry.

Gary McFarlane Gary McFarlane Gary was the production editor for 15 years at highly regarded UK investment magazine Money Observer. He covered subjects as diverse as social trading and fixed income exchange traded funds. Gary initiated coverage of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at Money Observer and for three years to July 2020 was the cryptocurrency analyst at the UKâ€™s No. 2 investment platform Interactive Investor. In that role he provided expert commentary to a diverse number of newspapers, and other media outlets, including the Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard and the Sun. Gary has also written widely on cryptocurrencies for various industry publications, such as Coin Desk and The FinTech Times, City AM, Ethereum World News, and InsideBitcoins. Gary is the winner of Cryptocurrency Writer of the Year in the 2018 ADVFN International Awards. View All Post By Gary McFarlane