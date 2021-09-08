Forex Broker News: ATC UK’s Revenue Stable At £2.4 Million

Forex Broker ATC UK registers a profit of £114,000 for FY2021 that ended in April Turnover for UK entity remains stable at £2.4 million but still significantly down from the £8.9million registered in 2019. Cost of sales up whilst administrative expenses down which helped to shore up profits. The forex broker ATC UK Limited which is the British arm of the much larger international group reported a profit of £114,000 for FY2021 ending in April. This was however slightly marred by a relatively stagnant annual revenue figure of £2.4 million. This remained broadly the same with results reported for FY2020. The Companies House reported the £2.4 million figure which was important due to the fact that a decline in revenue had been expected. The UK unit of the forex broker reported an impressive £8.89 million in revenue in 2019. Pre-tax profit for ATC UK came in at £77K with this increasing to £114,900 after tax credits. This profit figure was impressive as in 2020 the forex broker registered a pre-tax loss of £216,000. And although cost of sales was up when compared to previous year, the forex broker managed to reign in administrative expenses by a significant margin. In fact, these expenses were down to £1.83 million from 2020’s £2.2 million. This was the main reason behind the forex broker turning a profit this year. If you want to start trading forex then have a look at this Trading Forex For Beginner’s Guide. Forex Broker ATC Group Continues International Business Get FREE Forex Signals Now! ATC Brokers is actually one of very few forex brokers that offers regulated trading in the US. Apart from its UK and US services, the forex broker also has a variety of operational licenses for several global operations. The group is chiefly known for its ECN services. “The principal activity of the [UK] Company is to provide online trading solutions within the foreign exchange industry to clients ranging from retail to institutional traders,” according to the Companies House filing. “The directors are of the opinion that the Company is in a good position to progress into the next financial year and believe that their expertise should help ensure that the company is successful”, the filing concluded. If you want to begin a journey in forex trading then you should take a look at these Top Forex Brokers. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Gerald Fenech Gerald Fenech Freelance journalist and writer with over ten years experience in forex and fintech writing. Specializes in crypto and blockchain View All Post By Gerald Fenech Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Industry share Read Next Dogecoin Trades Choppy at 0.2463 (down -1%) – Where to Buy Dogecoin? Ali B. 42 mins Forex Broker ATC UK registers a profit of £114,000 for FY2021 that ended in April Turnover for UK entity remains stable at £2.4 million but still significantly down from the £8.9million registered in 2019. Cost of sales up whilst administrative expenses down which helped to shore up profits. The forex broker ATC UK Limited which is the British arm of the much larger international group reported a profit of £114,000 for FY2021 ending in April. This was however slightly marred by a relatively stagnant annual revenue figure of £2.4 million. This remained broadly the same with results reported for… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits