Forex Broker News: Axiory Launches New Products For MT5

Forex Broker launches expanded product offering for MetaTrader 5 platform

Investors will now be able to buy stocks as well as exchange traded funds (ETFs)

Wide arrange of stocks on offer including Apple, Tesla and Pfizer

The forex broker Axiory Global recently announced an impressive expansion of its product for MT5 clients. Axiory launched a direct investments account within the Meta Trader 5 platform which it has termed the ‘Alpha Account’. This will enable investors to buy stocks and exchange-traded funds or ETF’s.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of the forex broker’s enabling of MetaTrader 5 for Axiory customers.

“There are moments in a company’s lifetime which are considered milestones, turning points, which raise the company to a greater level. This is exactly what the new Alpha account means for Axiory,” Roberto d’Ambrosio, CEO and Director of Axiory Global, enthused.

Forex Broker Axiory offers a wide array of blue-chip stocks for MT5 traders

As tech stocks continue to show their impressive growth potential, Axiory will offer a wide array of these for its MT5 clients. Over 100 stocks will be available for trading, including: Apple, Pfizer, Netflix, Disney, Google, Tesla, Microsoft, McDonald’s, among others.

“We are committed to delivering valuable product offerings to our clients. With global stocks and ETFs, we help our clients in expanding their portfolio and in taking the advantage of having different market opportunities,” Dominic Poynter, Marketing Director of Axiory Global, stated on the announcement.

The forex broker stated that it would be offering a variety of ETF’s. However, it did not specify the amount of assets that will be included in such portfolios.

Axiory Global Continues To Grow In Various Fields

Axiory Global is an important member of the Financial Commission amongst other firms including Alpari, Forex4you, FXTM, Libertex, MTrading and other blockchain related firms.

Axiory was also one of the first forex brokers to launch oil products when the price action became extremely volatile last year. The two new products launched by the forex broker were US Oil Index and UK Oil Index. These products enabled traders to profit from the volatility in oil prices caused by the pandemic.

Axiory was also one of the first to go to the market with IS Prime’s new products. These aim to combat negative oil prices while still allowing traders exposure to the asset.

