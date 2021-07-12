Forex Broker News: EBS Launches ‘Next-Gen’ Trading Platform for FX

EBS, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in foreign exchange markets, has launched its next-generation EBS Direct platform.

According to the press release for the announcement, customers trading on EBS Direct will benefit from enhanced processing times – below 50 microseconds – and faster market data on the new platform.

This will enhance price discovery, provide greater certainty of execution and significantly improve fill ratios for market participants, while the creation of a more deterministic trading environment will create operational, execution and total cost efficiencies, improving overall trading performance for both Liquidity Consumers and Liquidity Providers.

Forex broker platforms depend on the smooth-running of the FX markets powered by EBS software and other tech providers.

EBS trading tech provides some of the key infrastructure behind the forex industry‘s markets.

“Providing our customers with unparalleled OTC FX liquidity and best-in class technology that dramatically improves latency and the execution experience for our customers is of the utmost importance to EBS,” said Jeff Ward, Global Head of EBS. “The next generation EBS Direct platform is 10x faster than our legacy platform, and the underlying technology will enable us to further innovate by rolling out new products, order types and execution logics in the future.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with the EBS team and establish Société Générale as one of the first clients on the new EBS Direct platform,” said Mohamed Braham, Global Head of FIC Trading, Société Générale. “We are excited by the potential for further improvement in our OTC FX trading and the efficiencies that will stem as a result.”

EBS is currently onboarding API customers to the new platform, with manual Workstation users being migrated iteratively through H2 2021 as additional functionality is delivered.

EBS launched EBS Direct, the relationship-based quote driven market, in 2013. EBS Direct supports both disclosed and non-disclosed trading via a GUI and API.

EBS is owned by CME Group, which runs the largest derivatives market in the world.

