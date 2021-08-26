Forex Broker News: eToro Becomes Main Sponsor of Aston Villa

Israeli Forex Broker Continues To Chalk Up Major Sports Sponsorships

Aston Villa is one of the oldest Premier League clubs in the country with a rich history

Forex and CFD brokers rushing to ink sports deals as exposure increases drastically

The Birmingham based club Aston Villa is the latest sponsorship acquisition for the Israeli forex broker eToro. The multi-asset and multi-regulated continues to strengthen its brand presence in the football arena with this deal.

Under the partnership that was announced earlier today, the Israeli forex broker will be marketing its brand using the matchday LED boards as well as other media backdrops. There will also be additional promotional opportunities for EToro in the ticketing section as well as digital rights.

eToro representatives were understandably very enthusiastic about the whole deal.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Aston Villa ahead of the new season,” said Dylan Holman, eToro’s Global Sponsorship Manager. “As a global multi-asset investment platform, we want to open up the financial markets to everyone. We look forward to working with the Club to help bring fans closer to the action along with educating them on investing.”

If you want to start trading forex then have a look at this Trading Forex For Beginner’s Guide.

Putting forex broker eToro’s Brand Into The Field

eToro is very well known for its sports deals as the broker is running an aggressive brand awareness campaign. This is being done through the sponsorship of several major and regional sports teams.

Amongst the roster of clubs that the forex broker is sponsoring, one finds the French side, AS Monaco, the Romanian team, CFR 1907 Cluj and the oldest and most prestigious Czech club, SK Slavia Prague. eToro also sponsors the German football club, Red Bull Leipzig.

If you haven’t started trading any forex yet then you should definitely take a look at these Best Forex Brokers.

Second Major Deal Between eToro And Aston Villa. Listing on American Exchange To Happen Soon

The forex broker which is headquartered in Tel Aviv, first gained considerable popularity with its social trading features. They first signed a deal with Aston Villa in 2019 making the latest one the second agreement with the English football club.

“We are delighted to have re-signed with eToro, following our previous partnership together,” Aston Villa Chief Commercial Officer, Nicola Ibbetson said.

“The fundamental principle of accessibility is truly aligned with who we are as a Club, and we look forward to working together over the next few years”, Ibbetson added.

Additionally, eToro is approaching the public listing of its shares on an American stock exchange with a blank-check acquisition company merger. It recently disclosed that its income for Q2 climbed to $291 million with commissions touching the $362 million mark.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.