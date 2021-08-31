Forex Broker News: eToro Renews Deal With Southampton FC

Forex Broker eToro continues inking deals with Premier League Clubs

Latest in a flurry of sponsorship agreements following Aston Villa and Newcastle

The English Premier League has become a magnet for financial brokers who vie for exposure in football’s richest competition.

The Israeli forex broker eToro shows no signs of stopping its aggressive sponsorship rush in the sports field. The forex and CFd’s broker which recently announced excellent results has renewed its four-year deal with Southampton FC, a top English Premier League side based on the South Coast.

Sports sponsorship has always been a preferred marketing technique for financial trading companies but eToro definitely leads the field in this area. The Israeli broker has once again renewed its sponsorship deal with another English club who are popularly known as The Saints.

This renewal announcement comes hot on the heels of two other deals also announced recently by the forex broker. Aston Villa and Newcastle United are the other two Premier League clubs that signed or renewed sponsorship deals with eToro.

Forex broker eToro expanding strongly into the English Premier League

The Israeli based forex broker eToro first signed a partnership deal with Southampton FC in 2018. This means that the club and the broker have been together for four years. The broker will retain its status as the club’s Official Partner for the new season, spanning 2021 and 2022.

The Southampton top brass are understandably buoyant about this renewal agreement.

“We are delighted to be renewing our relationship with eToro, a recognized leader in the financial industry,” David Thomas, Southampton’s Chief Commercial Officer said in a statement announcing the deal’s extension.

“At Southampton, we’re committed to technology and innovation, and as such, we’re excited to continue where we left off with a valued partner”, Thomas added.

Football fast becoming an important sponsorship area for financial brokers

eToro bucks the trend in that it believes in signing bulk sports sponsorship deals contrary to ordinary practise of signing just a few deals a year. The Tel Aviv based forex broker has been partnering with several sports teams over many years and is continually pushing for more brand recognition.

This type of marketing tactic seems to be bearing fruit just before eToro’s public listing on an American stock exchange. Recently, the broker published its financial results for Q2 of 2021 which showed a huge jump in both revenue as well as income.

“It is great to be extending our partnership with Southampton for a fourth season, which shows our ongoing commitment to the club,” eToro Global Sponsorship Manager, Dylan Holman, said.

“We look forward to creating new fan activations which bring them closer to the action, along with continuing to help educate people on investing”, Holman concluded.

