Forex Broker News: eToro Snaps Up Newcastle United Sponsor

Forex broker sponsorship for Premier League continues unabated

Newcastle United second club in 24 hours to benefit from eToro Sponsorship

Premier League fast becoming a top centre for promotion of forex, crypto and CFD brokers

The gold rush for Premier League clubs in England in the context of forex broker sponsorships continues with no end seemingly in sight. Israeli-based broker eToro signed their second deal with a Premier League within a 24-hour period. Newcastle United, or ‘The Magpies’ are the latest club to get the eToro sponsorship treatment.

However, although the official announcement announced yesterday described the deal as a new one, an existing agreement although existed between the forex broker and the football club since 2018. The Magpies were part of a group of seven clubs with which eToro signed commercial partnerships. Back then, the broker had made headlines as it was paying the clubs in Bitcoin which was still a relatively unknown payment method.

Strong Presence For Forex Broker Across The English Premier League

Understandably both the Newcastle United hierarchy and the top brass at eToro were enthusiastic about the deal between the two parties.

“eToro is a brand that lots of supporters will already be familiar with, having become a tried, tested and trusted global investment platform,” Dale Aitchison, Head of Commercial at Newcastle United said in a statement.

“We are delighted to announce our new partnership, and we look forward to working together on a range of initiatives across the new season”, he continued.

Dylan Holman, eToro’s Global Sponsorships Manager, added: “We are delighted to have partnered with Newcastle United for the new season.”

“As a global, multi-asset investment platform, we want to open up financial markets to everyone and make investing simpler and more accessible. Through our partnership, we look forward to working with the club’s incredible supporters, introducing them to eToro and helping them to get closer to their team”, Holman stated.

eToro Continues To Forge Ahead In The Sports Field: Several Deals Now Active

eToro is continuing to increase its presence in the English Premier League. Interestingly enough, the forex broker announced another similar deal with a fellow club, Aston Villa FC. As in all other sports seasons, this year, eToro has partnered with a considerable array of sports clubs. These include AS Monaco, CFR 1907 Cluj, SK Slavia Prague and RB Leipzig.

Under the agreement between the two parties, eToro can promote its brands with marketing opportunities such as matchday LED boards, media backdrops as well as digital rights.