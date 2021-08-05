Forex Broker News: Exness Reports Huge Volume Jump In July

Total Trading Volume for Exness in July Reaches Almost $1 trillion

Client activity on brokerage platform increases by 13% month on month

Year on year increase of 63% from July 2020

The forex broker Exness reported a massive jump in trading volume in June after releasing its key metrics for July. The month turned out to be the best month for trading activity since inception.

According to official figures, the total trading volume on the platform for the month came in at $974.5 billion. This was actually more than the previous peak that was achieved in March of this year. These figures show that client activities on the platform were up by more than 13% over the past month.

On a year-by-year basis, the trading volume demonstrated an increase of 63.7 percent. Total trading volume in July for the forex broker was $595.2 billion.

Considerable activity on Exness followed the industry spike which went up last year in March. This was mostly due to Covid-19 related volatility across the markets. This spike was also corrected during the following month but there was a corresponding increase of trading activities on the brokerage platform.

Positive Results For Forex Broker On A Steady Uptrend

Exness has been reporting positive growth in its trading volumes ever since May 2020. Although there were some corrections in April and May, there is still a strong trend that demonstrates the increasing demand in the burgeoning retail markets.

The forex broker also reported a record number of active clients in July. There was a total of 209,370 traders who were active on the brokerage platform last month. This was a considerable jump from the June figure of 204,925.

Exness Intends To Expand Into Emerging Markets

Exness was established in 2008 and operates in the United States through its Cyprus Investment Firm license. It is focusing on growing the business in several emerging markets. These include Southeast Asia and Africa.

A positive development resulted earlier this year when the forex broker received an operational license from the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

The forex broker also became a member of the Financial Commission recently. This will ensure fund protection of up to EUR 20,000 for every client of the broker, along with a number of other benefits.

