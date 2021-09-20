Forex Broker News: Fullerton Markets Enters eSports Market

Forex Broker Fullerton Markets Signs Sponsor Agreement With MiTH

MiTH Is Well Known As One Of The Most Popular e-Sports Teams In South East Asia

Announcement signals entry of brokers and other finserv companies into the highly lucrative eSports market.

The forex broker Fullerton Markets which is well known as a global financial trading services provider, recently announced a partnership with MiTH which is one of the top Esports teams in Southeast Asia.

The sponsorship agreement will enable Fullerton Markets to promote its intellectual property across all the MiTH team assets. According to an official announcement by the company, this includes the team’s professional kit and jerseys, brand ambassador channels, and always-on team content.

MiTH was founded in 2012 and is the home to Thailand’s foremost esports athletes and live streamers. The team is made up chiefly of TV and gaming professionals. Its founders are regarded as the pioneers of the esports market in the Asian region which has grown to a multibillion-dollar industry.

In its announcement, Fullerton Markets emphasized a considerable surge in the popularity of esports. It also highlighted the importance of these budding eSports communities to reach Gen-Z audiences across several different regions.

Forex Broker Fullerton Markets Eyeing The Lucrative eSports Market With Latest Sponsorship

The Fullerton Markets top brass was understandably enthusiastic about their latest sponsorship foray into the eSports market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ampverse, the region’s leading esports organization to expand our reach to young professionals via their favorite esports teams. As we segment and target different audiences, we have spotted parallel interests in today’s youths who are both immersed in esports and also well-informed about trading and investing”, Mario Singh, CEO of Fullerton Markets commented.

Singh explained that the partnership with Ampverse and MiTH offers the perfect opportunity for Fullerton Markets to engage this lucrative Gen-Z demographic.

“More than ever, our youths are invested in stocks, currencies, and crypto. We see ourselves playing a big part in providing them with world-class education, products, and services as they blaze their trail in the financial markets,” Singh said.

Fullerton Markets Continue Expanding Operations With Key Sponsorships

The forex broker Fullerton Markets has continued enhancing its services quite significantly since the beginning of 2021. Due to growing demand for its services, the company also launched a prepaid Mastercard in August of this year. Fullerton also added MT5 to continue expanding its trading platform range earlier in the year.

This latest strategic partnership will enable Fullerton Markets to continue increasing its brand awareness across the region.

“We aim to work with esports communities which are driven by passionate, smart, and hungry founders. I am thrilled to welcome Fullerton Markets as a long-term strategic partner across MiTH’s PUBG PC and FIFA pro teams. We share similar values and can’t wait to work with Fullerton Markets to take our partnership to the next level,” Meti Beyer, Ampverse Co-Founder and Chief Gaming Officer commented on the partnership.

