Forex Broker News: LegacyFX Inks Deal With Spanish Side Real Betis

The Cyprus-based forex broker LegacyFX announced that it signed a sponsorship deal with the famed Andalucian La Liga football club Real Betis Balompie’ SAD, more commonly known as Real Betis. According to the press release published yesterday, the Cypriot forex broker has now become the official sponsor for the football club.

The deal has been inked for a period of two years but there is also the option to extend. The agreement stipulates that the forex broker’s logo has to bed displayed prominently on the back of the Real Betis jerseys.

This announcement is of no surprise for LegacyFX who has long been involved in the Spanish La Liga top tier. Jad Abdelrahman, LegacyFX’s Chief Executive Officer was understandably excited about the deal.

“We, at LegacyFX, are always looking to present our brand in a successful and promising manner. As such, we chose one of the best teams in LaLiga, due to its rich history in Spain, Europe and even worldwide”.

“We believe that this partnership with Real Betis is in line with our vision, will positively represent our brand to our clientele proudly, and catapult our name as a truly leading global brokerage,” Abdelrahman, commented on the sponsorship deal.

LegacyFX sponsorship one of Real Betis’ 15 international agreements

With this ambitious new sponsorship, Real Betis can now add LegacyFX as one of its 15 international agreements. These agreements have become no less than 35% of the turnover for the Seville-based football club’s business.

“We welcome LegacyFX. This new partner is a global company looking for like-minded global brands, such as Real Betis. LegacyFX has seen in our Club an ideal partner to develop its international strategy. Its important presence on our game shirt is one of the main assets of our entity,” Ramón Alarcón, General Manager of Business of Real Betis, said in the announcement.

Real Betis is one of the oldest clubs in Spain founded in 1907. They are based in Seville which is in the region of Andalucia. Their home stadium is the 61,000 capacity Estadio Benito Villamarin.

LegacyFX is a regulated forex brokers that was founded in Cyprus in 2017. It currently offers forex and CFD trading services on over 500 different assets. The company’s headquarters are in the city of Larnaca in Cyprus.

