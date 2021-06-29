Forex Broker News: Samtrade FX Hires Richard Dyason to Drive Asia-Pacific Growth

Global trading broker Samtrade FX has appointed Richard Christopher Dyason as the group’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Dyason is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in financial services, in particular in Singapore. Prior to moving to Samtrade FX, he was the General Manager of the Securities Investors Association of Singapore, the Vice President of the Private Investors division at the Singapore Exchange and the Vice President and Head of the Strategic Marketing Division at the United Overseas Bank, Singapore.

Samtrade FX has a strong regional presence in the Asia-Pacific region with offices in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines. The firm currently has 50,000 clients across eight countries. It’s publicly traded affiliate, S. A. M. Trade (Asia) Pte, is headquartered in Reno, Nevada, in the US. Samtrade FX is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition to equities and other assets, Samtrade FX provides forex broker services.

Sam Goh, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Samtrade FX, commenting on the news said: “We look forward to Richard’s strategic insights as the Group further advances with its growth plans while becoming the choice online trading broker globally.”

Dyason joins the company at a pivotal moment in its development. The firm was founded in 2015 and this year S.A.M. Trade (Asia) Pte Ltd began trading on the US OTC market as a public company under the symbol (OTCMKTS:SMFX).

Richard Dyason, commenting on his new appointment, said: “I am glad to be embarking on this new journey with Samtrade FX. The Group has continued to enhance its trading platform to improve its client experience and its recent accomplishments have allowed it to expand its presence across the globe. I look forward to working with the team to continue shaping Samtrade FX to realize its vision of becoming a global financial powerhouse.”

Dyason will likely be leveraging his experience and contacts in Singapore and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region to drive the company’s expansion there and perhaps as a platform for market penetration beyond. With this in mind, in his new role as Samtrade FX’s chief strategy officer Dyason will head-up the strategy team, with the aim of developing and implementing the group’s international strategy.

According to the press release he will also work with the wider executive team to create policies and strategies for the entities and subsidiaries under Samtrade FX.

In addition, Dyason will bring his expertise to bear in the realm of risk management in which role he will provide strategic inputs and assist in growing the group’s overall assets under management.

His roles in Singapore – one of Asia’s main financial hubs and a regulatory trailblazer in many regards – means he is likely to play an important role in helping to secure regulatory approvals for the company’s existing array of financial products as well as for new products and the overall marketing of both.

Dyason was previously a member of Samtrade FX’s board of advisors and a brand ambassador.

