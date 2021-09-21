Forex Broker News: Samtrade FX To Sponsor La Liga side Valencia CF

The ongoing football sponsorship spree continues with Forex Broker Samtrade FX now signing a deal with top Spanish La Liga side Valencia CF.

Deal inked for three years with broker’s logo to be present on the broker on the back of the team’s shirts.

The agreement will also allow the forex broker to advertise on giant screens at the famous Valencia Mestalla Stadium.

The forex broker Samtrade FX has continued the current gold rush with brokerage and financial companies sponsoring top football clubs with a new deal with the top Spanish La Liga side, Valencia CF.

According to a press release published by the forex broker, the deal has been signed for a three-year period. The agreement outlines a number of opportunities for Samtrade which include the placing of the broker’s logo on the back of Valencia CF’s shirts.

Under the signed agreements, the broker will also benefit from a number of advertising slots on the giant screen and canvas at the world famous Mestalla Stadium. There will also be opportunities for logo display on the official bus, the Paterna Training Ground as well as other club events.

Samtrade will also be promoting its brand on the club’s website, its mobile apps as well as social media channels.

Forex Broker Sports Sponsor Gold Rush Continues

Sports promotions have become all the rage where forex and financial brokerage firms are concerned. Understandably, the Samtrade top brass were enthusiastic about the deal in their press release comments.

Sam Goh, Founder and CEO at Samtrade FX, stated: “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to bring together two brands who enjoy global recognition for their commitment to excellence. We see tremendous similarities between Samtrade FX’s lightning-fast and reliable platform and Valencia CF’s swift and accurate play on the pitch.”

The Valencia management were also positive about the sponsorship agreement.

Anil Murthy, President of Valencia FC, said: “VCF is very happy to be the first La Liga club to sign a sponsorship agreement with Samtrade FX, an award-winning online trading brokerage. This new agreement is in line with our aim to grow VCF’s brand and fan base internationally especially in a market as important as Asia.”

Samtrade Strategy Is To Continue Expanding Into Other Geographical Markets

Forex broker Samtrade is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It has been spending quite heavily on sports sponsorships for quite a few years now. The broker also has a foothold in the highly lucrative English football market with a sponsorship agreement with the Championship side, Cardiff City FC.

Samtrade is hoping that this latest deal with Spanish La Liga side Valencia CF will open new opportunities for expansion into a wider European market.

