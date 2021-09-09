Forex Broker News: SquaredFinancial Delves Into AI Trading With Lusis

Forex broker SquaredFinancial partners with Lusis AI Lab to deliver Artificial Intelligence-based forex trading strategies.

Two AI trading strategies expected to be delivered within the next two months

AI forex trading growing at an impressive pace as more brokers come on board.

SquaredFinancial, a well respected and ambitious forex broker with an international reach has now entered into the fast-growing world of Artificial Intelligence based forex trading. The partnership with France based Lusis AI Lab expects to develop Artificial Intelligence-based forex trading strategies to its continually growing customer base.

The forex broker is expected to launch two AI strategies on its SquaredFinancial platforms over the next two months. Further AI trading strategies will be rolled out as they are developed, a press release issued by both parties stated.

According to the press release, one of the strategies is based on price action and looks at the London FTSE opening price to enable it to take trading decisions in the morning. Alternatively, the second AI strategy uses the Tokyo and London sessions’ price action that is eventually combined with several indicators to decide on trades during the New York session.

“Our partnership with Lusis is fantastic news for our clients. It enables us to take advantage of the latest AI developments in algorithmic trading to provide them with the best execution possible. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Lusis as we continue to develop further AI strategies,” Philippe Ghanem, Executive Chairman of Squared Financial, commented in the press release.

Forex Broker Squared Financial Expected To Roll Out More Artificial Intelligence based Trading Strategies Very Soon

Lusis AI Lab is a software company based in France that provides advanced and specialized solutions that leverage AI as well as machine learning. SquaredFinancial also emphasized that more AI-based trading strategies would be introduced once they are developed by Lusis.

“We are proud to partner with SquaredFinancial, they are changing perceptions of how a FinTech company should be operated. AI is key in our strategy for the coming years in trading as in other business areas such as payment fraud, credit scoring, loyalty, or recommendations. We look forward to growing our partnership further as we introduce new products to market,” Philippe Préval, CEO of Lusis, commented.

New Strategies Come Hot On The Heels Of Launch Of Meta Trader 5 Trading Platform For SquaredFinancial Clients

Forex broker SquaredFinancial is certainly not resting on its laurels. Earlier this year, the broker had announced that the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform had been made available for its traders through mobile and desktop applications.

The company also added several new assets and trading options. These include VIX, Gold, Brent, WTI, and single stock shares like Google.The forex broker described MT5 as an extremely important option for its clients with its vast number of potential benefits in the new platform.

