Forex Broker News: T1Markets Sponsoring Argentine National Team

Forex Broker T1 Markets Takes The Plunge By Sponsoring Argentine National Team

CFD And Forex Broker Will Now be sponsor of the country’s football teams

T1 Markets Hopes To Increase Visibility In South American Region

The CySEC-licensed forex broker T1Markets recently announced that it signed a sponsorship deal with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). This agreement will allow it to promote the country’s national football teams. T1 Markets is also an active CFD’s broker and is rapidly expanding into many new developing markets.

The signed deals now confirm that T1 Markets has become the new Digital Sponsor for the Argentine national football teams. This exciting new partnership came only a few weeks after the country managed to win the Copa America after over 25 years. The forex broker is one of the several partnerships of the Argentine Football Association with several sponsors in different regions and categories coming on board.

Forex Broker and AFA President Enthuse About New Sponsorship Agreement

Understandably, the forex broker T1 Markets which is regulated in Cyprus and the Argentine Football Association were upbeat about the partnership.

“We are very pleased to announce this new agreement in the Fintech industry,” said AFA President Claudio Tapia.

“We will certainly develop a strategic and very productive alliance for both parties, which will definitely be enhanced by the success of our National Team in the last Copa América, which consolidates years of work and poses an even greater challenge for the upcoming 2022 World Cup”, Tapia added.

“There is a lot of talent in the soccer world, but what makes Argentina stand out is its commitment to moving forward and building its path to success. We believe that this success is the result of shared values: being professional, performing at our best, and always seeking to improve,” Michael Andrew Paul, Executive Director at T1Markets, said.

Rush By Financial Brokers To Get Into Sports Sponsorship

Sports partnerships continue to be very much sought after in the trading industry, mostly due to the brand recognition that these bring. Several other forex and CFD brokers have recently entered into high-profile sports deals. These include ThinkMarkets sponsoring Liverpool FC or Israel-based eToro giving their backing to dozens of regional teams.

Regulated in Cyprus regulated forex broker T1Markets has a considerable global presence and offers CFDs in several markets including forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks and commodities.

“T1Markets mirrors the Argentine football team’s values by adding more and more capabilities to its already thriving online trading platform, aiming to help its traders reach new trading heights”, T1Markets Executive Director Michael Andrew Paul concluded.

