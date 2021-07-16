Forex Broker News: Your Bourse Seals Partnership with Match-Prime

The forex broker Your Bourse has just forged a partnership with Match Prime in an attempt to expand its liquidity offers. The deal is an important part of the forex broker’s strategy to expand its offering to brokers by providing a number of liquidity providers.

According to a press announcement, Your Bourse announced this partnership with Match-Prime in order to provide its MetaTrader brokers with additional liquidity. Match-Prime is a liquidity provider based in Cyprus and who started operations last year.

The forex broker is looking to partner with Match-Prime in order to offer a wide range of liquidity options. The partnership should strengthen the company’s target of providing brokers with access to pure ECB liquidity for all CFD assets from prime brokers and top tier banks.

“We are delighted to partner with Match-Prime enhancing our liquidity offering to clients of our Platform-as-a-Service and bringing them a new range of liquidity,” Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and CEO and CTO at Your Bourse, said.

A Strong Partnership For Forex Broker Your Bourse

Your Bourse’s renowned Platform-as-a-Service as well as Match-Prime’s liquidity will be part of the offer to new brokers who join the service.

“We aim to ensure easy access to our liquidity for all brokers; therefore, we want to be integrated with the most popular platforms and distribution systems, and Your Bourse is gaining more and more popularity on the market. I’m glad that Match-Prime becomes a part of Your Bourse platform, and we look forward to offering our liquidity to Your Bourse’s clients as their LP of choice,” Andreas Kapsos, CEO at Match-Prime Liquidity, commented on the new partnership.

New Partnerhips For Your Bourse Strengthen Its Market Presence

Last April, Your Bourse announced another partnership with FastMT. This deal was for the release of an MT4 Datacenter/MT5 Access as a Service product. The forex broker plans to deliver optimal connectivity as well as ultra-low latency to its MetaTrader brokers. This new provider has also added a host of advanced features on its portal for the use of MT4 and MT5 brokers.

This considerable new set of features lets clients customize offerings. This inevitably adds more profits to businesses. It also highlights better control over services whilst allowing better visualization for forex, CFD, crypto liquidity management, risk management and regulatory reporting. Your Bourse seems to be going places in the forex and CFD broker scene.

