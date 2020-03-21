Forex.com Broker Becomes the Leader of FX Industry in the US

Forex trading continues to flourish globally. With the emergence of trading solutions to meet the growing demands of traders, it has become much easier to access the world’s largest financial market.

The U.S. market specifically has substantially expanded in recent years. Thus, many Forex brokers are trying to gain a foothold in this growing market. But offering trading services in the U.S. is not that easy as the country imposes stricter rules and measures in order to protect its citizens from fraud and abuse. A broker can only cater to U.S. clients if it’s regulated by the National Futures Association. It should also be registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Curious about the brokers monitored by the above-mentioned agencies? You might have heard of Forex.com. For many years now, Forex.com has become a household name when it comes to providing reliable trading services. In fact, it has become the leading FX broker providing quality services residing in the U.S.

US Forex Broker Forex.com Brief History

Gain Capital owns Forex.com. The company is a business holding which has been in the business since 1999. With client satisfaction as its main priority, the company has been innovating trading solutions for traders and investors to meet their trading needs. Forex.com doesn’t disappoint when it comes to providing quality execution on every trade, as well as transparent and competitive pricing.

How Forex.com Has Become the Leading US Broker?

Forex.com remains to be the top choice among traders globally – specifically in the U.S. Due to its registration with the CFTC, it has been known as a credible and dependable broker to enter the FX market. For discussion purposes, let’s discuss three areas where Forex.com triumph over other US FX brokers:

Easy-to-use Trading Platforms

Forex.com offers clients to trade using the MT4 platform, which is arguably the most famous trading platform among traders today. With the platform’s easy-to-use interface, traders in all levels won’t have any issues navigating through it.

MT4 is also known as a flexible trading platform that is compatible with both desktop and mobile. Plus, it offers over 30 built-in technical indicators and over 20 analytical tools.

Forex.com also enables clients to trade directly on the web. With its clean interface, and fully customizable web trading platform, traders are able to trade without any fuss.

Furthermore, mobile trading is available. This allows you to trade in the Forex market while on the go. With just a few taps on the screen of your smartphone, you’re good to go!

Low Cost

Known as a broker that employs a customer-centric approach, Forex.com ensures that traders receive high-quality services without breaking the bank. With as low as $100, you can start speculating in the FX market.

Moreover, the company commits itself to providing only the best pricing solutions to its clients. Thus, it’s partnered with some of the best liquidity providers to guarantee them with lowest spreads in the market.

For transparency, the broker publishes its execution scorecard on its official website, claiming that it executes traders under one second.

Beginner-friendly

With Forex trading’s complex concept, beginner traders in the U.S. may find it difficult to learn the ins and outs of this venture. Worry no more as Forex.com tops the list when it comes to being a beginner-friendly broker.

Forex.com provides free education to traders in all levels – beginners, intermediate, and advanced traders. From market analytics to live commentary and regular newsletters sent to your email, you won’t miss out on the latest happenings and trends in the market.

Conclusion

No one can deny the fact that Forex trading has come onto us rapidly. With the flexibility it offers, there’s no sign of it stopping from prospering. If you are someone looking to trade legally in the U.S, there are a few brokers out there where you can trade with. But Forex.com, with its long-standing clean reputation in the business, may be the best choice for you. The above-mentioned benefits are just a few of the reasons why you should trade with this broker.