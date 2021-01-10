Forex Weekly Outlook Jan. 11-15-2021

The year 2020 is finally over, but the economic impact of Covid-19 is far from over. With many of the major economies in lockdown, the road to recovery promises to be long and bumpy. The US dollar is showing signs of stabilizing, but with more easing and stimulus likely under the Democrats, the dollar has more room to decline in the coming weeks and months.

Eurozone inflation continues to struggle in the eurozone, as CPI came in at -0.3%, marking a fifth straight decline.