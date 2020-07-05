Forex Weekly Outlook July 5-10 – Investors Eye RBA Decision, PMIs

Canada and the UK posted negative growth, reflective of the severe economic conditions gripping the world’s major economies. There has been an improvement in the manufacturing and construction sectors, although most PMIs remain in contraction territory.

The British economy contracted in the second quarter by 2.2 percent. This was a downward revision from the initial estimate of 2.0 percent. This was the worst quarterly fall since 1979, as the coronavirus has had a huge negative impact on economic activity. In the manufacturing sector, the Final PMI came in at 50.1, just above the 50.0 line, which separates contraction from expansion. The Final Services PMI came in at 47.1, which was a much-improved figure over the previous reading of 29.0 points.

Canada’s GDP contracted by 11.6% in April, after a decline of 7.2% beforehand.

German inflation improved to 0.6%, after a decline of 0.1% beforehand. In the eurozone, inflation rose to 0.3%, compared to 0.1% a month earlier. The core read was much stronger, at 0.8%. Germany and eurozone manufacturing PMIs were up slightly in June, but remain in the mid-40s, which indicates contraction. France was a bright spot, with a reading of 52.3, which points to expansion.

In the U.S., manufacturing improved sharply, as Manufacturing PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6 points. The estimate stood at 50.0, which separates contraction from expansion. Durable goods orders sparkled in May. The headline figure climbed 4.0%, rebounding after a decline of 7.4 percent. The core reading surged 15.8%, rebounding from a read of -17.2% beforehand. The Conference Board consumer confidence index jumped from 85.9 to 98.1 and easily beat the estimate of 91.6 points. Nonfarm payrolls shot up in June, with a gain of 4.80 million. This comes after a May release of 2.50 million.