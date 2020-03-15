Forex Weekly Outlook March 16-20 – Fed, Central Banks Lower Rates to Boost Ailing Global Economy

The Federal Reserve cut rates earlier on Sunday, in a coordinated move with other central banks to reduce rates to 0.25%. Looking ahead, the UK and Australia will release key employment reports, while the eurozone and Germany will publish inflation numbers.

The coronavirus continues to spread, leaving much of Western Europe under lockdown. This has paralyzed much of the eurozone economy, with the U.S. declaring a national emergency and banning flights from Europe. The U.S. dollar sparkled last week, posting broad gains as jittery investors sought the safety of the greenback at a time of a global financial crisis. The British and Canadian central banks cut rates by 50 basis points last week, sending the pound and Canadian dollar lower. However, the ECB did not follow the lead of the Federal Reserve and maintained interest rates at a flat 0.00%. The bank did unveil a financial relief package. This included cheap loans to banks, in order to increase credit to small and medium-sized businesses.