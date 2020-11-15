Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 16-20 – US dollar improves, inflation eyed

The US dollar rebounded after getting walloped a week earlier, courtesy of the US election. Inflation numbers will be in focus this week, with key releases in the UK, the eurozone and Canada.

Eurozone GDP bounced back in Q3 with a gain of 12.6%, after coming in at -12.1%. German CPI posted a small gain of 0.1% in October, ending three straight declines. The week ended on a positive note.

In the UK, employment numbers were stronger than expected. Wage growth jumped 1.3%, up from 0.0% beforehand. It was the strongest reading since March. Unemployment claims fell by 29.8 thousand, the first decline in four months. However, the unemployment rate rose from 4.5% to 4.8%. Apprehension over Brexit remains high, as it’s unclear if the sides will reach an agreement before the December 31st deadline.