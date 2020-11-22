Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 23-27 – US dollar remains under pressure

Investors continue to show a tolerance for risk, despite the resurgence of Covid-19. This sentiment has weighed on the US dollar. The focus this week will be on PMIs, as well as GDP releases in the US and Japan.

Eurozone inflation remains weak, reflective of poor economic conditions in the eurozone. Headline CPI declined by 0.3%, while core CPI gained 0.2%. Both figures confirmed the initial readings.

In the UK, inflation improved in October and beat the forecast. Headline CPI improved from 0.5% to 0.7%, while the core reading climbed from 1.3% to 1.5%. Retail sales slowed from 1.5% to 1.2%, but crushed the estimate of -0.3%. Negotiations continue between London and Brussels on a Brexit deal, with the markets optimistic that an agreement will be reached shortly.

Japan’s GDP declined by 7.8% in Q2, but rebounded in Q3 and posted a gain of 5.0%

Australia created an impressive 178.8 thousand jobs in October, defying the forecast of 26.7 thousand. However, the unemployment rate edged up from 6.9% to 7.0%.