Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy AUD/JPY – 30 July 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the AUD/JPY and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you.

On Thursday, the AUD/JPY took its lowest intraday supply at 80.85. The US 10-year US Treasuries fell to 1.23 percent at the time of delivery by three basis points as risk increased and coronavirus cases were updated. The intraday loss of S&P 500 futures to 0.10% reflects the weak sentiment.

In Australia, New South Wales recorded 239 new cases, the highest number in 16 months, and reached nationwide highs in August 2020. In contrast, Victoria has reported seven new cases since the end of last week to continue the transition period.

However, the positive news was marked by strong data from New South Wales. On the other hand, the Japanese company Kyodo News Software: “The daily COVID-19 cases in Japan initially exceeded 9000 on average, and one of the infections in Tokyo masks the Olympic Games, and Yoshihide Suga pressured the Prime Minister’s government to confiscate it. … ”

Equally positive for the market and the AUD/JPY pair could be the prosperity of American politicians, sparking a debate over President Joe Biden’s $1.2 billion infrastructure spending plan. In addition, the referendum will help Democrats begin negotiations on a new economic package.

The inaction and comments by the Federal Reserve Board (FOMC), such as “continued improvement in the economy,” also weakened market sentiment.

It should be noted that ahead of the release of stronger government bonds and inflation data in Australia, Australia expects to release the Australian import and export price index for the second quarter. Preliminary data for the second quarter in the US is also dying in the middle of publication, up 8.6% from a year earlier than the 6.4% previously expected.

AUD/JPY free forex signals

Instrument: AUD/JPY

Order: BUY STOP

Entry price: 81.431

Stop Loss: 80.597

TP1: 83.121

Recommended Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2

Signal validity period: Good until cancelled