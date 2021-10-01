Start Trading
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy AUD/CAD – 01 Oct 2021

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy AUD/CAD – 01 Oct 2021

1 Oct. 2021

Today’s free forex signals service provides a buy order on AUD/CAD. The pair showed some oversold signs and is now trying to rebound.

It’s trading in the green at 0.9182 level far above 0.9156 today’s low. In the short term it could move sideways before developing a strong move.

Technically, after the most recent leg down, the AUD/CAD could turn to the upside. Still, we’ll have to wait for confirmation before taking action.

The Aussie has received a helping hand from the Building Approvals and Private Sector Credit indicators, which have reported better than expected data. 

Canadian GDP In Focus

Later, Canada is set to release its Gross Domestic Product data, which is expected to register a 0.2% drop compared to 0.7% growth in the previous reporting period.

Also, the Manufacturing PMI could bring some action to the AUD/CAD pair today. 

Technically, the pair has found support on the 0.9144 historical obstacle and now it has jumped above the median line (ML) of the major descending pitchfork and outside of the minor pitchfork’s body.

Stabilizing above the broken levels may signal further growth. The upside scenario could be invalidated if the pair drops and closes below 0.9144.  

Free forex signals – Buy AUD/CAD at 0.9210

Free forex signals entry price and take profit

Instrument: AUD/CAD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.9210

Stop Loss: 0.9136

TP1: 0.9320

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

