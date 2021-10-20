Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy AUD/USD – 20 Oct 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the AUD/USD pair. The AUD/USD pair jumped above major resistance levels indicating potential further growth. Still, the Dollar Index’s rebound brings some pressure to the AUD/USD pair. The currency pair is traded in the red at 0.7480 far below 0.7504 today’s high. In the short term, the pair could only test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. The bias is still bullish, so further growth is still in cards. Personally, I would like to see a sideways movement or a strong bullish pattern before jumping higher. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Hawkish RBA Minutes The Aussie is strongly bullish after the RBA Minutes reported a hawkish tone. Also, the USD received a hit from the United States Building Permits and from the Housing Starts economic indicators in yesterday’s session. From the technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair jumped above the 0.7478 higher high which was seen as a strong upside obstacle. It has also managed to stabilize above the weekly R1 (0.7473) level. Staying above these levels could signal an upside continuation. In the short term, the AUD/USD is trapped within a minor up channel, it could climb towards fresh new high as long as it stays within this pattern. Only dropping and stabilizing below 0.7465 low could invalidate the bullish scenario. A new higher high could activate further growth. Free forex signals – BUY AUD/USD at 0.7509 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: AUD/USD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.7509 Stop Loss: 0.7460 TP1: 0.7583 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next EUR/USD Forecast: Correction Stopped By 1.1624 Support Olimpiu Tuns 12 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the AUD/USD pair. The AUD/USD pair jumped above major resistance levels indicating potential further growth. Still, the Dollar Index’s rebound brings some pressure to the AUD/USD pair. The currency pair is traded in the red at 0.7480 far below 0.7504 today’s high. In the short term, the pair could only test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. The bias is still bullish, so further growth is still in cards. Personally, I would like to see a sideways movement or a strong bullish pattern before jumping… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.