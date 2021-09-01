Start Trading
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy CAD/JPY – 01 September 2021

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy CAD/JPY – 01 September 2021

Saqib Iqbal
Sep 1, 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the Gold and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you.

Although no follow-up buying took place, gold traded slightly higher in the early European session. There was concern about the potential economic impact of the delta variant of Coronavirus, which is hovering around US$ 1,816, which helped support to some extent gold as a safe haven. In addition, a disappointing consumer confidence index from the Conference Board on Tuesday came in at 113.8, a six-month low. That raised market worries.

Gold traders were inhibited from aggressively betting against it, resulting in their failure to make further profits. Gold’s gains have been limited by financial markets’ improved sentiment. The increased risk on US Treasuries gave the dollar some support and kept dollar-denominated commodities from falling. The American labor market data is scheduled to be released on Friday, and investors may choose to sit on the sidelines.

This month’s NFP report, which is being carefully watched, could reveal when the Fed will start lifting its pandemic-era stimulus measures and rising interest rates. Consequently, this will major impact the next segment of the upward movement for unforgiving gold. In addition, ADP’s Private Employment Report and ISM’s PMI for Manufacturing released on Wednesday will boost trading later in the early North American session.

Gold free forex signals

Instrument: GOLD (XAUUSD)
Order Type: BUY STOP
Entry price: 1825.20
Stop Loss: 1801.13
TP1: 1861.29

Our Risk Setting: 1%
Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

