Start Trading
Search ForexCrunch
Home » Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy CAD/JPY – 06 August 2021

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy CAD/JPY – 06 August 2021

Start Trading Now

Saqib Iqbal
| Updated: Aug 9, 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the CAD/JPY and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you.

The Canadian employment data released on Friday that missed expectations of the market participants. Although the unemployment rate fell to 7.5% from 7.8% in June, it was expected to come at 7.4%. This led to a fall in the Canadian Dollar across the board.

Are you interested to learn more about automated forex trading? Check our detailed guide-

On Monday, the Canadian Dollar continued the Friday’s trend during the Asian session. However, it found some support as the European markets opened. Still, there are several factors that can hamper further rise in the Canadian Dollar. One of the major factors is crude oil prices that fell 2% on Monday amid rising fear of coronavirus and potentially declining demand.

On the other hand, the Japanese Yen has also shown some traction on the day as the risk sentiment remains sour. Most of the JPY pairs follow the USD/JPY pair. In the wake of USD/JPY’s fall today, the CAD/JPY may also keep falling.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

However, any rise of CAD/JPY pair beyond the 88.00 mark will trigger strong buying and shed off bearish momentum.

 

CAD/JPY free forex signals

CAD/JPY free forex signals
CAD/JPY 4-hour chart signal

Instrument: CAD/JPY
Order: BUY STOP
Entry price: 88.321
Stop Loss: 87.367
TP1: 90.003

Recommended Risk: 1%
Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.76

Signal validity period: Good until cancelled

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

View All Post By Saqib Iqbal
Expert score

5

Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts

  • 0% Commission and No stamp Duty
  • Regulated by US,UK & International Stock
  • Copy Successfull Traders

5

Read Review
Open My Free Account
Your capital is at risk.
Forex Trading Signals

Top Forex Brokers

All Brokers

About

News

Related Articles

USD/CAD forecast
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 05 August 2021
Saqib Iqbal
GBP/USD forecast
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 04 August 2021
Saqib Iqbal
AUD/USD forecast
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy AUD/USD – 03 August 2021
Saqib Iqbal
forex broker news
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/JPY – 02 August 2021
Saqib Iqbal

Notice: Trying to get property 'name' of non-object in /var/www/site_files/wp-content/plugins/brand-managment/brand-managment.php on line 2067