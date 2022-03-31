Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy CAD/JPY – 31 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the CAD/JPY. The cross will go upside if it finds rejection around the support level.

The CAD/JPY pair drops, but this could only be a temporary correction. After its amazing rally, a temporary retreat was expected. Instead, however, the price action developed a falling wedge pattern. Validating this pattern could bring new long opportunities. Technically, the currency pair plunged as the Japanese Yen futures rebounded.

–Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Fundamentally, the Japanese Prelim Industrial Production rose by 0.1%, less than the 0.5% expected, while the Housing Starts surged by 6.3%, beating the 1.3% estimates. Therefore, in the short term, the bias is bearish. That’s why we need strong confirmation before taking action.

Canadian GDP 0.2% growth expected

Today, the Canadian GDP could be decisive. The volatility could be high around this high-impact event. The economic indicator is expected to register a 0.2% growth in January. Tomorrow, the Japanese and Canadian manufacturing data could bring more action.

As you can see on the 4-hour chart, the price developed a falling wedge pattern. The downside line and the pivot point of 96.72 are seen as support. A valid upside breakout from this pattern could bring new opportunities. On the other hand, a valid breakdown below the mentioned downside obstacles could invalidate a new leg higher.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Free forex signals – Buy CAD/JPY at 98.24

Free forex signals entry price and take-profit

Instrument: CAD/JPY

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 98.24

Stop Loss: 96.36

TP1: 101.06

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Forex Trading Signals share