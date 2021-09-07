Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/AUD – 07 September 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the USD/CHF and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you.

Among the reasons for the rising optimism in the Euro are the diminishing fears of Coronaviruses and the possibility of vaccines and tapering talks by the European Central Bank (ECB). The Americans are also starting to come back from the holidays with old tunes and gritty reports on the nation’s jobs, creating a positive mood after the holidays.

–Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

All three countries have seen a decline in COVID-19 and are planning to emerge from the pandemic, especially Australia. Vaccination against the Coronavirus is also positive with talk of booster vaccines and faster vaccination.

Furthermore, this week, the markets are betting on the ECB’s restrictive stance, even as French central bank governor François Villerois de Gallo insists that PEPP represents a pandemic, not an ongoing and compelling cause. The announcement was made by European Union (EU) Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Monday, Bloomberg reports. But, according to him, it would be a big mistake because most economists believe inflation is temporary.

Despite the recent improvement in the economy, most policymakers are divided over an ECB bond buy plan to announce in Thursday’s meeting.

A temporary economic downturn has prompted the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to lower its purchase of bonds from A $5 billion to A $4 billion per week as planned. An initial reaction to the RBA policy decision caused the exchange rate to fall to 0.7400 from 0.7470.

A revision of the RBA’s purchase policy no later than November is required after being reduced from A $5 billion a week to A $4 billion a week at the July meeting. However, it is expected to remain the same, at least until mid-February 2022.

The explanation for the changes to the policy in the RBA’s decision is perhaps the most interesting part. A recent report from the Reserve Bank of Australia cited several factors that could delay recovery. However, a previous report had stated that the RBA was still optimistic about the prospect of a quick recovery after quarantine.

The markets were not too concerned about this decision. Australia’s currency initially rose after the announcement but has declined since then. Because this decision is so marginal, we would not be surprised if the currency returns to its pre-announcement rate during trading.

EUR/AUD free forex signals

Instrument: EUR/AUD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 1.6074

Stop Loss: 1.5888

TP1: 1.6355

Our Risk Setting: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk.

Forex Trading Signals share