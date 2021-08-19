Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/GBP – 19 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/GBP and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. During the second half of this year, we anticipate the UK economy to continue to recover. The recovery will also be boosted because businesses are getting used to new trade links between the EU and the UK. Due to vaccines, the link between hospitalizations and cases has been significantly weakened. So, despite the Eurozone’s challenges, we continue to expect the UK economy to do well this year. In response to signs of rising inflation, the Bank of England (BoE) slightly widened its scope for tightening monetary policy at its August meeting. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! The Bank of England also announced that it would slow down bond purchases later this year (the bonds are due to expire at the end of the year), indicating that quantitative easing cannot continue. Ultimately, the Bank of England is more likely than the European Central Bank to tighten monetary policy first. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- A fall to 0.85 was expected for EUR/GBP. However, in light of the more optimistic outlook for the UK economy than for the Eurozone, we continue to expect EUR/GBP to trade lower in the coming months. Additionally, we expect tighter restrictions from the Fed and the BOE to support sterling. EUR/GBP free forex signals Instrument: EUR/GBP Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.8541 Stop Loss: 0.8504 TP1: 0.8623 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2.24 Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Bitcoin Price Prediction: Brace for a buy signal above $43,995? Ali B. 5 hours Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/GBP and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. During the second half of this year, we anticipate the UK economy to continue to recover. The recovery will also be boosted because businesses are getting used to new trade links between the EU and the UK. Due to vaccines, the link between hospitalizations and cases has been significantly weakened. So, despite the Eurozone's challenges, we continue to expect the UK economy to do well this year. In response to signs of rising inflation, the Bank of England… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits