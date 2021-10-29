Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/JPY – 29 Oct 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the EUR/JPY pair. The EUR/JPY pair dropped a little but it seems that the retreat is over. The correction could be only a temporary one before jumping higher. Technically, the bias is still bullish, the price could climb towards fresh new highs after ending its current drop. The Japanese Yen appreciated a little today even if the Japanese data was disappointing. The Tokyo Core CPI registered only a 0.1% growth compared to 0.3% expected, while the Prelim Industrial Production plunged by 5.4% more versus a 2.8% drop forecasted. Also, the Consumer Confidence and the Housing Starts have come in worse than expected, so JPY’s depreciation is favored. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! free3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Euro Boosted By Economic Data On the other hand, Euro could start increasing again after some good Euro-zone data. The Prelim Flash GDP rose by 2.2% compared to 2.1% expected, the CPI Flash Estimate registered a 4.1% growth beating 3.7% estimates, while the Core CPI Flash Estimate jumped higher by 2.1% versus 1.9% forecasts. Also, the Italian Prelim CPI, Italian Prelim GDP, French Prelim CPI, and the French Flash GDP come in better than expected. Technically, after escaping from the down channel pattern, EUR/JPY was expected to grow. After its most recent rally, a temporary decline was somehow expected. Now is fighting hard to stabilize above the weekly pivot 132.50. Staying above it and jumping above 132.69 could announce potential upside continuation. Free forex signals – BUY EUR/JPY at 132.77 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: EUR/JPY Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 132.77 Stop Loss: 132.35 TP1: 133.48 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.67 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Retesting Buyers Above 1,782.88 Support Olimpiu Tuns 6 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the EUR/JPY pair. The EUR/JPY pair dropped a little but it seems that the retreat is over. The correction could be only a temporary one before jumping higher. Technically, the bias is still bullish, the price could climb towards fresh new highs after ending its current drop. The Japanese Yen appreciated a little today even if the Japanese data was disappointing. The Tokyo Core CPI registered only a 0.1% growth compared to 0.3% expected, while the Prelim Industrial Production plunged by 5.4% more versus a 2.8% drop forecasted.… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.